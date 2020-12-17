Jessica Thivenin celebrates her marriage to Thibault Garcia

Jessica Thivenin celebrates an important date in her eyes. Indeed, the young woman and her darling, Thibault Garcia are celebrating their 2 years of marriage!

Happy wedding anniversary ! This Wednesday, December 16, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia therefore celebrate their two years of marriage. A symbolic date for the reality TV couple.

The two lovers who have been in exile in Dubai for several years, therefore sealed their love, by getting married on December 16, 2018. They had given a wedding with great pomp, but in the greatest secrecy.

It was therefore far from social networks that Jessica Thivenin had thus become Jessica Garcia. Thibault and his wife had chosen to share this moment between them so as not to be “accused of wanting to make the buzz”.

The first official photo of their wedding was therefore unveiled on social networks during New Year’s Eve. “My year 2018 has been a wonderful year, I don’t ask for more. My family, my husband, my friends are doing well… I kiss you, I love you, ”she wrote.

JESSICA AND THIBAULT CELEBRATE THEIR TWO YEARS OF WEDDING ON INSTAGRAM

Yesterday evening, the pretty blonde posted a new photo to remember her two years of marriage. For this, Jessica reunited her dogs, her baby and her husband.

So she wrote: “2 years of marriage now so proud. 3 and a half years of relationship, a magnificent 14 month old baby, two adorable dogs, I might as well tell you that I am fulfilled. Thank you for life, thank you God ”. A post liked more than 300,000 times in just a few hours.

Since the couple moved to Dubai, they are more accomplices than ever. When Maylone was born, Thibault supported his wife at all costs.

Indeed, the baby had problems with the birth, which thus caused problems for the couple. The pretty blonde had taken to social media for comfort.



