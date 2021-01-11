Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia stop hitting!

Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia were present on the set of the Marseillais in Dubai. But the couple have reportedly already left the show.

Filming of the Marseillais in Dubai started a few days ago now. And the least we can say is that this last one is going to be special! Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia have already left the shoot!

This is a shoot that promises to be extremely explosive! Indeed, the candidates of the Marseillais flew for some to Dubai to shoot the tenth season of the show. But today, many candidates are already living there. It is therefore much easier for the production and for the candidates.

Indeed, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia have already left the shoot. And for good reason, the couple live right next to the filming location, so they were able to return to their accommodation during the off day. And it’s Sunday.

The young woman snuck out of her house, not happy to have found her son Maylone! She also took the opportunity to silence the rumors. For several days, the young woman has been accused of being a bad mother.

JESSICA THIVENIN BACK AT HER

And Jessica Thivenin also took the opportunity to tease the new season. All applicants feel free to pick up their phones each time. And this is why there are a lot of problems in the house.

And this year, some are particularly expected. In particular the settling of scores between Julien Tanti and Manon Marsault and Jessica Thivenin.

The two former best friends would therefore be at war. In any case, that’s what Julien Tanti hinted at in one of his snaps. He then declared that the young woman would have done him horrors.

All viewers are therefore impatiently awaiting the reunion between the two candidates. Seeing Jessica Thivenin, they were afraid this would not happen.

Especially since Julien is still not on the adventure due to covid-19. But do not panic ! In a few days, the two candidates should explain themselves!