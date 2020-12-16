Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia still cold with Manon?

Tensions still seem to be as strong between Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia with the Tanti. There is no longer a good relationship between Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia with the Tanti clan. And on the Web, their subscribers are also attentive to the smallest detail.

To date, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia are among the most famous influencers of the moment. Just like the Tanti.

But for a little while, the two couples no longer seem to speak to each other. The height!

According to some bloggers, Manon Marsault would not have appreciated that Maylone’s mother immortalizes Julien Tanti – totally drunk – during a party.

Following this, a big argument would then have broken out between the principal concerned and Jessica Thivenin. If the two stars have decided to remain silent on this matter, Internet users are always on the lookout when they post something.

And some have turned to Aqababe to find out more about their argument! But also on the evolution of their relationship. The proof in pictures.

JESSICA THIVENIN AND THIBAULT GARCIA ARE THEY READY TO SOOTHER THINGS ?!

“Would the Tanti and Garcia confusing story be a staging ?! “, We can read in the story of Aqababe. To which the blogger replied without a filter: “No, that was a real mess. It calmed down there “.

As you can see, things would have more or less calmed down between Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia with the Tanti clan.

On the Web, all the hypotheses have been mentioned. Some of their followers thought that Magali Berdah’s proteges had orchestrated a fake argument to create a buzz.

Obviously, it is not. And it is quite possible to see them again very soon together.

Or even have one of them speak out on this matter through an interview or an upcoming show. To be continued !



