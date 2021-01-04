Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia are happy!

Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia are happier than ever on social networks! Something to delight Internet users!

Between Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia, it’s crazy love! They are very happy on social networks!

Between Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia, it’s a story of fate! While they were friends, and they all had their friends in common, they fell in love overnight!

A real shock for Internet users! Because Thibault has always loved plump brunettes like Shanna. He had a great and beautiful story with her.

As for Jessica Thivenin, she had relations with Julien Tanti and Nikola Lozina… In vain! She has never felt so much love for a man as she has with Thibault!

Very quickly, the two lovebirds welcomed little Maylone. The fruit of their love which looks a lot like mom! The small family therefore lives on a cloud!

Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia very often share their daily life on social networks. They show that they love each other more than anything!

JESSICA THIVENIN AND THIBAULT GARCIA ARE UNANIMOUS!

And justly ! Yesterday, Jessica Thivenin therefore shared a photo with her husband. They are more radiant than ever! She therefore wrote in the caption:

“Little Sunday selfie 😝 One more year by your side ❤️ even if sometimes you get me drunk I love you too much anyway 😂❤️”

Something that made Internet users laugh. They are very happy to see that this couple is still as strong as ever: “You are so beautiful, perfect”, “Both of you are so beautiful”

“Always nice to see you together in love😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏”, “you are the best couple I want to know nothing”

Or again: “The photos of you are too beautiful! I like You ! You are a golden family! And you are my favorite and so much. In addition, Maylone is too beautiful and too cute ”



