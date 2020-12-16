Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia are about to return!

On his Snapchat account, Thibault Garcia explained to his subscribers that he was preparing to return to France with the beautiful Jessica Thivenin!

It’s been a while since Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia left their suitcase in Dubai. The two also seem very happy in their new life. But they are always very happy to come back to France.

To everyone’s surprise, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia have decided to move in together but away from France. The two lovebirds have opted for the new fashionable city: Dubai.

It was there that Jessica Thivenin gave birth to her first child. This is a little boy named Maylone who is the delight of the whole family. Far from her family, the pretty blonde has lived through difficult times.

In fact, initially, the young woman had to stay in bed. Far from her relatives, she lived for very long months in her house in Dubai. Fortunately, she was able to count on the support of her husband Thibault Garcia.

JESSICA THIVENIN AND THIBAULT GARCIA VERY HAPPY TO FIND THEIR LOVERS

This Tuesday, December 15, the sweetheart of Jessica Thivenin has also made confidences on social networks. Indeed, he shared several videos on his Snapchat account. The young man revealed they were returning to France.

Maylone’s dad explained, “Today’s rest and the day after tomorrow we’ll start packing. Final preparations. I am still looking forward to returning to France. Especially to see the family ”.

The reality TV contestant also added: “Go back to our little house. A little cold too. I like the cold too. We are so hot we get used to being human. ”

Finally, Jessica Thivenin’s husband concluded: “When it’s too hot we want cold, when it’s too cold we want hot. So there we want a little cold ”.



