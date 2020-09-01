Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia are a huge donation

For a few weeks now, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia have decided to drop off their suitcases in the south of France. Indeed, the two lovebirds were back in Marseille after the shooting of the Marseillais vs the rest of the world.

After this emotionally charged season, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia spent time with their family but also their friends. And they took advantage of this vacation in the south of France to do a good deed.

Last Wednesday, Jessica Thivenin and her husband also decided to go to the Marseille SPA. They took advantage of their notoriety to mobilize fully for the animal cause. But that’s not all.

Indeed, the reality TV contestants also made a truly incredible donation to the SPA. They wrote a check for 10,000 euros and also offered 100 kilos of kibble. A gift that did not fail to please the SPA.

JESSICA THIVENIN MAKES A DONATION OF 10,000 EUROS TO THE SPA

On its Instagram account, the Marseille SPA wanted to thank Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia. The association has also shared photos of them. They appeared very happy and masked, as always.

The Marseille SPA also confided: “A big thank you for this very generous visit from all the residents and the entire Spa Marseille Provence team! Thank you for this beautiful gesture! “.

In the comments, fans also thanked the reality TV contestant. They said: “Thank you to Jessica and Thibault. “,” Thank you very much for the animals. “.

But also “They are adorable thank you for all these small and large animals. “,” Well done to you both and thank you for them! “. Pretty messages that will please Maylone’s parents!



