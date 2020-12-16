Jessica Thivenin and Maeva Ghennam at war?

Blogger Aqababe has just stirred up trouble about the relationship between Jessica Thivenin and Maeva Ghennam. Both would be cold

Since their meeting in the Marseillais in Thailand, Maeva Ghennam and Jessica Thivenin have not let go. Or rather, have become very close and friends. Although one lives in Dubai and the other in France, until a very short time, they still manage to see each other regularly.

But recently, the pretty brunette and Maylone’s mom could well find themselves in the cold? It was indeed Aqababe, as Melty notes, who shared this info with his fans on Instagram. It remains to be seen why the blogger is advancing such a thing.

In any case, don’t count on Jessica Thivenin’s husband to tell us more about it. Indeed, the latter seems much more busy preparing his return to France rather than the stories of his wife:

“Today rest easy and the day after tomorrow we will start packing. Final preparations. I am still looking forward to returning to France. Especially to see the family ”. Before adding: “Go back to our little house. A little cold too. I like the cold too. We are so hot that we get used to it. ”

Unfortunately, that doesn’t tell us why Jessica Thivenin and Maeva Ghennam would be cold…

THE WAR BETWEEN MAEVA GHENNAM AND JESSICA THIVENIN?

To give you the context, know that the pretty brunette’s life has changed enormously in the space of a few days. In fact, she left France to do like everyone else and settle in Dubai.

The move was already done a few days ago. Now she can really enjoy the city and go see her friends. As Jessica Thivenin will you tell us? Precisely, this is where the shoe pinches.

Because since arriving in the Emirati city, Maeva has not yet visited the pretty blonde and her husband. A rare fact when you know their relationship. That’s why, it didn’t take less to spark some doubts in the minds of the fans.

Hopefully Jessica Thivenin’s friend just didn’t have time to come see her and nothing more …



