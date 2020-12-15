Jessica Thivenin accused of being a “rewired” mother

Jessica Thivenin is the mother of a little boy over one year old. Her haters think she’s having a hard time with little Maylone.

Jessica Thivenin too severe mother? The reality TV star gave birth to a baby boy over a year ago. Maylone had to have surgery at birth and had some health concerns. This has greatly distressed the starlet and Thibault Garcia.

The two young parents went through some difficult times with their son. Nonetheless, Maylone is doing much better and growing well. He is a lively child, who doesn’t hesitate to do some silly things. Thus, the starlet often has to put a stop to it and be firm with him.

Maylone is just over a year old and handles everything around the house. Then, he doesn’t hesitate to test Jessica Thivenin’s limits. Thus, Thibault’s wife does not hesitate to scold him and say “no” to him on Snapchat. Fans don’t like her demeanor and often find her a “suck” mom.

Still, the starlet does not care about her haters. In fact, her education is paying off as her son is showing more and more obedience.

JESSICA THIVENIN HAPPY THAT HER EDUCATION IS BEING FRUITS!

Monday, December 14, Jessica Thivenin took the time to respond to her haters. She hates being called a bad mother when she wants her son to be good and not do too much trouble. For her, there is nothing wrong with setting limits on her child.

“The fact that my son is listening. The fact that I am a sucker. yes because you tell me that I am a relent with my son. Well maybe, but when I tell her no it’s no, “she shared on Snapchat.

Moreover, his education seems to be paying off in recent weeks. As Christmas approaches, Maylone listens more and more to Jessica Thivenin and seems to test her less. This allows her to be able to make beautiful decorations in her home without worrying about her son.

“There are a lot of things he is not allowed to touch and now he is listening and I can afford to decorate my house and put balls on the ground and little deer. Since he’s not touching I can afford things and I’m happy, “she said.

To conclude, the starlet threw a little spade to his haters. “Being a re-hire pays off”. Nonetheless, she emphasizes that anyone brings up their children the way they want.



