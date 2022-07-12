Jessica Simpson was criticized for giving 3-year-old daughter Birdie a pacifier: “Isn’t she too old?”

Parental choice. Jessica Simpson’s trip with her family caused a real stir when followers noticed her 3-year—old daughter Birdie’s accessory – a pacifier.

Jessica Simpson’s Best Quotes about Motherhood and Children

“Life on the lake is a ☀,— 42-year-old Simpson signed a selection of photos on Instagram on Sunday, July 10. The social media uploads included snaps of the singer with husband Eric Johnson and their two other children, daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace., 9, enjoying their time outdoors.

In the comments section, several fans noted that Birdie was always photographed with a pacifier. “Why isn’t Binky too old for this..????” — the user of the social network replied.

Another commenter defended Simpson’s decision, writing: “She’s just a toddler, maybe that was the only thing [sic] calming her down during the boat ride! looks like it’s time to sleep!”

The online debate began after the Dukes of Hazzard star recently announced that she has no plans to have more children. “I don’t have baby fever,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that’s all. I can’t do it again. The last pregnancy was very difficult for me.”

At the time, Simpson noted that having children “later in life” was “much harder” than she expected. “It’s just something you end up accepting,” the Texas native added. “I had a wonderful child, whom I adore and love, and she rules the house. She’s definitely the most audible in the family.”

Celebrities Applaud Police Parenting

After her family’s departure, Simpson reflected on her life in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

“Oh, Mrs. 42, look how you lean into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful shining heart,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 11, along with a photo of herself in a black dress. “I am very proud of my faith, perseverance and strength over the past 4 decades. Everything that has happened in my life or hasn’t happened yet makes the 42nd anniversary very exciting, because I personally know what it takes to stay inside DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

She continued: “I know myself and I love her very much. I know my goal, and I have to say, ladies and gentlemen, I am ready to waltz into every dream I trust. I am flattered and proud that I have finally become my best friend. OK, ✨42✨ time for rock and roll.”

Timeline of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s relationship

The author of the “Open Book” told about the celebration of her special day, which was attended by many friends and relatives. According to her Instagram story, her 42-year-old husband was joined by her parents Tina Simpson and Joe Simpson.

The singer also received a box of donuts with the inscription “HBD Mom” from her youngest child. In a handwritten note that Jessica posted on social media, Ace praised his mother, writing: “The best mom in the world. I love you so much.”