Jessica Simpson told how Selena Gomez looked after her daughter Maxwell, took her to Olivia Rodrigo’s concert

A small world! Jessica Simpson didn’t manage to take her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell to her first concert, but fortunately, an unexpected celebrity colleague turned out to be there to pay homage.

“I was sad when Maxwell went to her first concert — Olivia Rodrigo, which she went to. Selena Gomez was her babysitter,” Simpson, 42, said during an Instagram Live interview for American Express Business earlier this month.

According to the native of Texas, her eldest daughter became friends with her younger sister Gomez. (The mother of a 29-year-old Disney Channel graduate, Mandy Teefy, shares 9-year-old Gracie with Brian Teefy. Gomez’s father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, for his part, shares 8-year-old Victoria with Sarah Gomez.)

“So she went with Selena. She met a very good friend of Selena’s younger sister, so Max had to go to her first concert,” Simpson continued, noting that she always expected to go with her to Maxwell’s first concert. “But she’s 10 years old, she needs to see a live show. So thanks to Olivia Rodrigo for this show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.”

The author of the “Open Book” and husband Eric Johnson also has a son Ace, 9 years old, and a daughter Birdie, 3 years old. Earlier this year, Simpson spoke about another unlikely friendship that Maxwell has formed over the years.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North [West],” the “Jerks from Hazzard” star told Us Weekly in April, adding that living in the same neighborhood with Kim Kardashian was “fun.” “She’s amazing. She’s a great kid and she’s going to be part of the change in this world.”

Simpson praised the 41-year-old Kardashian for bringing up her children “the same way” when she was growing up on a reality show. The Skims founder also shares children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you all could do this all the time,'” the Employee of the Month actress said. “I could only last three seasons [in The Newlyweds], but they are so open and have always remained unchanged. …It’s really hard to do, and they’re the most powerful.”

At the time, Simpson also admitted that she and 42-year-old Johnson had no plans to have more children. “I don’t have a childhood fever,” she shared. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that’s all. I can’t do it again. The last pregnancy was very difficult for me.”

For the performer to have a child “later in life” was “much more difficult” than she initially assumed. “It’s just something that you end up accepting. I’ve had a wonderful baby, whom I adore and love, and she rules the house. She’s definitely the most audible in the family.”