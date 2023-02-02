The late 90s/early noughties were a great time for pop music, when icons such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera took the stage, and boy bands such as NSYNC, Backstreets Boys and 98 Degrees were at the peak of popularity. Jessica Simpson was there too, and she apparently had plenty of tea to talk about what happened in her young adult life, including being seduced by a “massive movie star.” However, as exciting as this story is, I can’t stop thinking about her revelations that she is being stalked by several boy bands, including one who was sleeping in his car.

Jessica Simpson had a lot to say in her 2020 memoir, The Open Book, but it seems she’s delved into the vault with some more fascinating memories of Amazon’s original stories. Take a look at a couple of big words she throws at “Movie Stars: They Always Say They’re Single.”

Jessica Simpson told about the seduction of a movie star from the list of the best

The Dukes of Hazzard star has written a new story about the red carpet she attended at the 2001 MTV VMA afterparty. While Jessica Simpson stood her ground alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule, she said she was introduced to a major movie star who was a friend of her security guard. She remembered a celebrity who was “so hot” and apparently not alone, hugged her for a long time, and wrote in Movie Star (to people):

The movie star started a small talk, and when he leaned over, I had the presence of mind to understand, “Oh, this is what it feels like to be flirted with.” Because, apart from my ex-boyfriend, no man has ever been so sincere about looking at me in a provocative way. At least that’s how I wanted to look at myself. He put his hand on my hip and leaned over so I could hear him better.

Jessica Simpson said she fainted when she realized that the “movie star” was actually trying to seduce her, remembering that he started talking quieter when he leaned closer to her. She continued:

And I wasn’t ready. I ran away from a movie star. I found an excuse and behaved like Cinderella in bad booties. I wish I could say that I played cool. Later I found out that it was regarded as “unattainable”.

Although she didn’t reveal the celebrity’s identity in the story, she confirmed to people that “he’s still a movie star!”

Jessica Simpson revealed that the NSYNC boy band was sleeping in their car

As obscene as her run-in with a movie star was, it was her side story about another celebrity that really caught my attention from the excerpt “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.” The “With You” singer said that at that time she broke up with her future husband and reality TV co-star Nick Lasche from “98 Degrees”, and in fact she was being harassed by both Backstreet Boy and NSYNC member. While she said she hoped to avoid the nameless Backstreet Boy at the VMA afterparty, she did talk a bit about another pop star, writing:

Another boyfriend told me that he lives in his car on his own. I knew enough about the industry to know that the money in these boy bands has always been… . . doubtfully, he seemed to have doubled his conviction. “I’d be fine doing this for the rest of my life,” he said. “Just keep some of the stuff.” He used this word — “things”, and I imagined trying to cram into his car all the things that my Cancer heart does not let go of my hands. It won’t work.

It’s hard to imagine that in 2001, any NSYNC member would not be able to afford their own housing, even if the money for pop stars did not always flow like a river. It’s also possible that the band’s busy touring schedule justifies the boy band’s decision not to take root.

However, should we believe that one of the biggest names in music of that time was a regular patron of the laundry? Was he really doing it by choice, or was he trying to save face in front of Jessica Simpson about his financial situation? I would also assume that any of the NSYNCers wardrobes would then be too expensive (and expensive) to store in the car. I have so many questions!

In any case, the car life did not appeal to Jessica Simpson, since, according to her, she ended it right here and now, apparently reuniting with Nick Lachet just a few days later.

The book “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Lonely” (opens in new tab) is available for free to Amazon Prime members, and perhaps we’ll see how these stories play out in a TV adaptation of her memoirs. The pilot project starring John Stamos was filmed at the end of 2022, so stay tuned to learn more about it, and in the meantime check out our TV program for 2023 to find out what premieres are expected in the near future.