With the recently revealed storyline from the Marvel and Disney+ “Echo” series, Jessica Jones’ return to the MCU has become much more likely. Phase 4 of the MCU brought more twists than ever with the introduction of the Multiverse. This, as well as the appearance of short series on Disney+, significantly expanded the possibilities of crossovers, as well as the appearance of old and new characters in Marvel content.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones (perhaps the strongest of the Defenders), Luke Cage and Iron Fist are popular Marvel characters both in comics and in their Netflix series, however, they rarely appeared in MCU blockbusters and did not interact with other MCUs. characters. However, that changed when Charlie Cox returned as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Kingpin returned in Hawkeye. The characters also gained new popularity after their titular shows were moved from Netflix to Disney+, which integrated content more closely with the larger MCU.

Since Daredevil and Kingpin are already appearing in the MCU, it seems inevitable that other characters from former Netflix shows will return to one degree or another. It is confirmed that both Daredevil and Kingpin will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, which continues the story of Maya (Echo) from Hawkeye. Interestingly, they may not be the only ones reprising their roles. With the confirmation of the key plot from Echo, the long-awaited return of Jessica Jones has become much more likely. It has been confirmed that Daredevil will be looking for Jessica Jones in Echo. They were once close allies of the Defenders when they teamed up to destroy the criminal organization known as the “Hand”. Not only is Daredevil looking for Jessica, confirming that her character is relevant in the new MCU Phase 4 content, this makes her return much more likely, since Daredevil is not one of those who give up easily. As Daredevil’s greatest enemy, Kingpin, returns to Hawkeye, perhaps Daredevil is chasing Jessica to help defeat him once and for all.

Will Jessica Jones return to the MCU?

While the plot of “Daredevil” Echo seems to be the most concrete evidence of Jessica’s return to the MCU, there are other details that add to the speculation. First, in September 2021, Ritter told Screen Rant that she would “just die to play Jessica again,” adding that if the opportunity arose to reprise her role, she would “be there in the blink of an eye.” Earlier this year, Ritter was also spotted with Jessica’s hairstyle, which gave hope that she would return to Echo. In addition, although more abstractly, some are also considering changing the name of Jessica Jones to Disney+ to A.K.A. Jessica Jones will be another hint of her return, possibly in the revival of her titular series. However, this may just be an attempt by Disney+ to keep the original title of the show, which was shortened before its premiere on Netflix.

The Season 3 finale of Jessica Jones left many unanswered questions that could be solved by reprising her role in the 4th phase of the MCU. Although Jessica Jones’ appearance for Echo has yet to be confirmed, Daredevil’s revealed desire to track her down in the series makes her return much more likely, perhaps as early as 2023, when the show begins airing on Disney+. In any case, viewers are encouraged to refresh their memories of seasons 1-3 of Jessica Jones, which are broadcast on Disney+.