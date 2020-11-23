Jessica in love with Thivenin’s son Maylone “He’s a bomb!”

Jessica Thivenin is completely crazy about her son! On Snapchat, she shared a nice moment with Maylone that she finds too beautiful.

Jessica Thivenin made us fall for Maylone again! Indeed, she is crazy about her son!

For over a year, the beautiful blonde has never ceased to make us dream with her little family! They are adorable !

However, it was not always so rosy… Indeed, Jessica Thivenin suffered big complications with Maylone…

Already during her pregnancy, the pretty blonde had to be careful and stay bedridden. A difficult situation because for 4 months, she had to stay in bed …

Then, the little boy was born well before the term with several concerns… The cold shower for Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia…

Yet little Maylone and his parents fought to make him a normal little boy! And despite all the difficulties, he is doing very well now!

A great pride for his mum and dad!

JESSICA THIVENIN IN LOVE FROM MAYLONE!

In recent weeks, Maylone has been growing at top speed! Indeed, he walks and he even goes to the nursery! Wow!

And if the beginnings were complicated, he loves to get there now! He has lots of friends!

This weekend Jessica Thivenin even confided that her son no longer even looked at her when she arrived… The latter wanted to play even longer with his friends! Too cute !

Anyway, today he is spending his day with his mom! And the latter is crazy about it!

Indeed, Jessica Thivenin said that her son was “a real bomb” … He really is a gaga mom!

We love to see her like that, don’t you?

However, the little boy had a small wound on his face shortly after all these compliments… Indeed, he had a bad fall…

Eh yes ! Since he walks, he goes really fast without realizing that it can be dangerous!



