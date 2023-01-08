Taylor Jenkins Reed’s book “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” was published in 2017 and made a great impression. The historical fiction novel remains a phenomenon among book readers and currently remains at the top of the Amazon bestseller list. At the same time, since it was announced that Netflix is preparing a film adaptation of the book, fans have been waiting for the casting, and Jessica Chastain has become the favorite for the role. And yes, the news reached the Oscar-winning actress herself, which made her share her reaction. Beyond that, however, there are other casting hypotheses to consider.

Since funcasting has gone so far as to tie Chastain down, we need to talk about it, along with other popular stars that fans would like to see in the film. Needless to say, there are a lot of great ideas.

How Jessica Chastain reacted to the funcasting of Seven Husbands

Let’s start with Jessica Chastain. The 45-year-old actress, known for the films “Goal Number One” and “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”, has long been a fan favorite for the role of Celia St. James, the main heroine of the novel and Evelyn’s secret lover. Hugo in everything. Chastain was asked if she was aware of fans’ desire for her to get a parent when she was recently a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen (via Twitter). That ‘s what she said:

I know there is an internet thing about it. Of course, send me the script.

News really spreads fast on the Internet! He had a subtle answer, but one that completely makes sense. There are many great films with Jessica Chastain, and this is largely due to the fact that an actress can be special about the roles she chooses. The adaptation, which should cost a Netflix subscription, was announced in March 2022 and seems to be at an early stage of development at the moment. So even if an actress is officially applying for this role, it may happen before the streamer contacts her (or anyone else who is being considered).

Who are the other popular actors that fans want for the role of the Seven husbands?

It’s no wonder that Jessica Chastain is not the only actress that fans have talked about in relation to the movie “Evelyn Hugo’s Seven Husbands”. Another popular woman whose name was thrown by Evelyn Hugo herself on Twitter is Ana de Armas. The actress looks like a Latin American and embodied some of the character traits of the character in her transformation of Marilyn Monroe into a “Blonde”.

However, since the actress has literally just played an exhausted starlet of the 50s, I don’t think she will want to repeat herself. Another actress that people are talking about in favor of Hugo is Asa Gonzalez from “I Don’t Care” and “Godzilla vs. Kong,” who is also a great choice. As for the older version of the character, who tells a young journalist the story of her life, Rita Moreno is also a big favorite.

Whenever the cast list is finally published, fans of Evelyn Hugo’s Seven Husbands will be in a mess. (And funnily enough, we didn’t even talk about all those husbands who need to be dumped!) It will be interesting to see how things turn out. While you’re waiting, know that another Taylor Jenkins Reed book, Daisy Jones and the Six, will be adapted for television, and those with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to view it on March 3.