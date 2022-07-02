Jessica Chastain received her Oscar shortly after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the Academy Awards

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony was quite “interesting” compared to others, and it’s not just because Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” got a “moment of joy.” The atmosphere of the evening changed when Will Smith hit Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. After that, a number of stars (both present and not present) assessed the situation. Jessica Chastain, who received the award for best actress that night, remained silent about it, but now shared some thoughts about what it was like to receive her award shortly after the slap.

Jessica Chastain won an Oscar for her role in the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, for which she received high critical acclaim. It is for this reason that she may have become a favorite of the prestigious award. Of course, Chastain couldn’t have predicted that she would get a golden statue, and she couldn’t have known that she would do it after such an unexpected incident as a slap in the face. Chastain met with Porter (opens in new tab), where she reflected on her important moment and discussed her performance. She also revealed that, like many others, she was also trying to figure out what had just happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock:

Well… it was a strange night. In this room, I encountered a very charged energy and tried to figure out… how to just breathe and create calm.

Many people can probably understand why the star felt this way when she approached the stage to accept the Oscar and deliver her speech. However, all things considered, she seems to have handled the situation quite well. The actress, who has been nominated for an Oscar in recent years, spoke eloquently when addressing her peers. She also drew applause by making an impassioned appeal in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

At this moment, the audience definitely seemed a little more at ease than before. Chris Rock was presenting the award for best feature-length documentary when he joked that he was looking forward to seeing Jada Pinkett-Smith in a film about disabled soldiers. The continuation of Jane, which was a reference to the shaved head of the star (the result of baldness). After Will Smith slapped Rock, the comedian refused to press charges. The following week, Smith apologized for the incident before resigning from the Academy, which would later punish him with a 10-year ban.

The stars are not shy in their expressions, discussing the actions of the star. Wanda Sykes, one of the co-hosts of this year’s Oscars, says she was “traumatized” by the moment shown on television, and also says she felt sorry for Chris Rock. Jim Carrey, who was not at the ceremony, also disagrees with how things went. Kerry said he was “sickened” by the fact that the audience continued to applaud the “King Richard” star when he received his Best Actor award that night. He also said he would sue the actor for $200 million if he got slapped in the face. Although the main character of “I am a Legend” received support from a colleague in the film “The Fresh Prince”, Denzel Washington (who took him aside after a slap in the face) I also decided not to punish him.

The Oscar ceremony of 2022 will probably be talked about for many years, mainly because of the actions of Will Smith. I hope that over time people will be able to further separate the slap in the face from the laureates who managed to make movie history that night. Jessica Chastain and many others have done a great job, and, frankly, it would be a shame if their awards eventually fell into the shadows.

You can get acquainted with the work of Jessica Chastain in the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” by watching the biopic on an HBO Max subscription.