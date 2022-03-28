Jessica Chastain giggles when Leonardo DiCaprio is fried because of dates with younger women by Oscar 2022 host Amy Schumer: watch

She couldn’t help laughing! Jessica Chastain burst out laughing when the host of the “Oscar” 2022 Amy Schumer fried Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him?” – said the 40-year-old Life & Beth star during the ceremony on Sunday, March 27. “He has done so much to fight climate change and left a cleaner and greener planet for his girlfriends.”

Chastain, 45, who was nominated for Best Actress in the film “Tammy Faye’s Eyes,” laughed so hard that she couldn’t even stand up straight, bending over and covering her face, giggling and shaking her head.

DiCaprio, who won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2016 for “Survivor,” tends to date models who are at least ten years younger than him. The 47-year-old has been dating Camila Morrone since 2017, two years after she graduated from Beverly Hills High School. The 24-year-old actress also plays a role in the long-awaited Amazon series “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

Prior to his last relationship, the actor was involved with Nina Agdal (16 years younger than him), Kelly Rohrbach (17 years younger) and Blake Lively (13 years younger than him).

Jokes about the veteran actor’s personal life have become quite common at award ceremonies, but the joke of the “Trainwreck” star was not as dubious as the joke of Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes in 2020. “Leo DiCaprio attended the premiere of [the three-hour film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and in the end his date became too old for him,” Gervais joked at the time. “Even Prince Andrew is like, ‘Come on, buddy.’

However, the actor of the Great Gatsby was not the only celebrity who was joked about on Oscar night. The I Feel Pretty star also grilled Aaron Sorkin and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“If you’re Aaron Sorkin, how do you make a movie about the most iconic female comedian and never laugh?” said Schumer, referring to the director’s drama “Being Ricardo” about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “That’s great! It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing bus rides between games.”

Schumer counted Jake and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal among the “beautiful couples” in the audience, leaving actor Donnie Darko cringing as he laughed.

The presenter focused her attention on the nominated film of Jennifer Lawrence’s best friend, although there was no new mom. “Don’t Look Up” is nominated. I think Academy members don’t read reviews,” Schumer said. “Wait, I liked this movie. Jennifer Lawrence was great in it, although she gained a little weight this year.”

The whole joke was in a good mood. The stars are friends, and Schumer knows full well that Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband Cook Maroney earlier this year.

The 94th annual Academy Awards Ceremony took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles and was broadcast on ABC. Schumer hosted with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.