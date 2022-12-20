Jessica Chastain Changed The “Disturbing” Scene in “George and Tammy”

Jessica Chastain revealed that she changed the scene in “George and Tammy” after the original version “deeply disturbed” her.

Chastain and Michael Shannon play country music artists Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the Showtime series, which tells about their careers and stormy relationships.

In the first episode, George confronts Tammy’s future ex-husband Don Chapel (Pat Healy). Speaking to Marie Claire, Chastain said at the beginning of the script that George gets Tammy alone, distracting Don with an escort.

Chastain, who is the show’s producer, explained that she was “bothered” by the escort storyline and it was subsequently deleted.

“I read it and was deeply disturbed,” Chastain said. “[Tammy] was just sitting there. People created things so she could be caught, not her solutions.”

During the filming of Don and George’s confrontation, Shannon changed the dialogue in this scene to admit that Tammy had an influence in their relationship.

“[Michael] changed the phrase from ‘Yes, I’m going to fuck her’ —sorry for the language— to ‘I’d really like to,'” Chastain said. “At the moment when he said: “I wish,” it was like, “Oh, yes, it’s happening.”

“Because he sees her as a person who can make decisions. And this is working with an actor who understands perfectly well that I don’t belong to him.”

The actor stressed that giving Tammy an agency was a key part of the series. Speaking about Tammy’s track “Stand By Your Man”, Chastain said, “This song is not about being a rag. In fact, Tammy Wynette was married five times.

“She made decisions in her life. Being a producer and having a production company means you have to control that in the script. You can say, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. We must respect women as human beings. And they make their own choices—just like men.”

George and Tammy also starred Steve Zahn, Tim Blake Nelson, Kelly McCormack, Katie Mixon and Walton Goggins. The series is available in the UK on Showtime.