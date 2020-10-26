Jessica Carrillo and Antonio Texeira: “Give us a chance

Almost 20 years after the birth of ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, today begins a new stage in the Telemundo afternoon show, with Jessica Carrillo and Antonio Texeira at the helm, as the presenters who seek to make a difference with empowerment regardless the gender.

Before this new stage, we spoke with both of them, we learned about the chemistry between them and we were surprised to learn that their creator, María Celeste Arrarás, and who was left out at this stage when she was suddenly fired a few months ago, gave them the go-ahead. , as if giving them the transfer:

“María Celeste has been an excellent teacher, I have learned a lot from her, I count on her support, and I say it like this because I received a message from her saying: ‘Jessica, you have all my support, you know that you are there because you deserve it. ‘”Says Jessica Carrillo, who even shortened her maternity leave to accept this new commitment in her career.

Knowing that what is coming will be a challenge, especially since it is such a show installed in the public, both Carrillo and Texeira only ask that the public give them a chance, without anger and without comparisons.

“Give us a vote of confidence … To express an opinion you have to see it,” says Antonio.

As we told you, Antonio Texeira arrived 4 years ago from his native country, Spain, to be part of the news team of the Las Vegas subsidiary, a place where he had to do a little of everything, something that Jessica also went through at some point. They both know what it’s like to start small, so this step is a dream come true. At least that of Jessica, who assures us that since she started studying she always visualized herself conducting a program.

“As a professional, you always dream of something great, since you are starting your career you want to be part of a show as a starter. Obviously ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ has been my home for the last almost 7 years, I have learned so much… What better than in ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, sadly I had to give the unexpected goodbyes, but in the end everything has its cycle. One spectacular finished and another begins. What better way than to welcome Antonio, a good vibes colleague, with whom you get along spectacularly from the first moment you see yourself ”, says Jessica.



