Jessica Campbell died at the age of 38 Sorry!

They confirm the death of actress Jessica Campbell, known for her different roles in the film industry.

According to information shared by various local media, the well-known actress Jessica Campbell passed away unexpectedly and suddenly at 38 years of age on December 29.

Likewise, it is mentioned that the actress’s relatives are still awaiting the results of the forensic doctor to determine the exact causes of her death. Well, until now it is unknown if the actress had any health problems.

According to the report from her relatives, Jessica Campbell was found on the floor inside one of the rooms of her mother’s house, and although they made an attempt to revive her, they did not obtain results.

According to the same testimonies from her family, the 38-year-old actress, in the days before her death, presented some discomfort related to a cold although it was never confirmed if she had COVID-19.

So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones. https://t.co/xEt6bOwWqE — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 13, 2021

Let’s remember that Jessica Campbell, obtained a great international fame thanks to her participation in successful productions such as the series “Freaks and Geeks”, “The Safety of Objects” and “Junk”; as well as in the movie “Election” where she shared credits with big stars such as Matthew Broderick, Chris Klein and Reese Witherspoon.

“I am heartbroken hearing this. Working with Jessica on “Election” was a pleasure. I send all my love to Jessica’s family and loved ones ”

It was the message with which Reese Witherspoon mourned the death of the actress. A death that has caused great consternation in the artistic environment for the sudden way in which it occurred.

So far it is the only information we have about the death of Jessica Cambell, so in Somagnews we will be on the lookout for any other information that may arise regarding this unfortunate incident.