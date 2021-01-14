Jessica brings a very bad salary to Parker

Popular Sex and the City lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker is known not only for her performance, but for the record for the highest salary in television history, so now with the reboot, how much money will this make? time?

Sarah Jessica Parker played Carrie Bradshaw for 6 years, so her net worth increased substantially as she made a large amount of money for Sex and the City.

Now 17 years after Sex and the City aired its last episode in 2004, Parker confirmed that the show is officially making a triumphant return for a new chapter called “And Just Like That.”

The popular show will return with Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis reprising their iconic characters, but it has been revealed how much the show’s stars will earn this time.

This time around popular actresses Parker, Nixon and Davis will take home more than $ 1 million per episode for the 10-episode series. Although it’s a lot of money, it’s actually a lot less than what Parker was making when Sex and the City was in its prime.

Sarah Jessica Parker over the course of 46 episodes of seasons 4-6, she took home a staggering $ 147 million with Sex and the City.