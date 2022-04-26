Jessica Biel ‘Really Proud’ of Marriage to Justin Timberlake Despite ‘Ups and Downs’: I am the “happiest”

Still strong! Jessica Biel is a few months away from celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Justin Timberlake, and she is very happy that she has reached this milestone.

“Sometimes it feels like 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye, and sometimes I think, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years is really a significant part of someone’s life,'” the Candy star, 40, said during a recent interview with Access Hollywood. “I’m just really proud of it.”

Producer Sinner continued: “We’ve had ups and downs like everyone else, and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still happy and loving my life.”

Bill and the 41-year-old “Cry Me a River” singer started dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later.

“Right now they’re just enjoying the news for themselves,” an insider told Us at the time. “They just want a happy baby.”

In April of the following year, the seventh heaven graduate gave birth to her son Silas. In July 2020, news broke that Beale and Timberlake had secretly welcomed a second boy, but the “Suit & Tie” singer didn’t reveal the baby’s name until January 2021.

“His name is Phineas, and he’s cool, so cute, and no one is sleeping, but we are excited and happy as ever,” the actor said on the Ellen DeGeneres show on the Social Network. “I am very grateful. … It’s a lot of fun, but I think there’s a saying: “Move very quickly from zone defense to personal combat.” You go take that one, I’ll take this one.” But it’s great, and Silas is very excited. He’s really enjoying it now, but, you know, Fin can’t walk or chase him yet, so we’ll see what happens.”

Before they became a family of four, the actors’ marriage came under scrutiny in late 2019 when Timberlake was caught longing with Palmer’s co-star Alisha Wainwright. The Tennessee native and 32-year-old Wainwright were photographed holding hands at The Absinthe House in New Orleans, but a source at the time claimed the duo were “just friends.”

The Grammy winner publicly addressed the scandal in December 2019, writing a long note on Instagram about “recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” At the time, Timberlake denied crossing any major lines.

“I made a big mistake a few weeks ago, but let me be clear: nothing happened between me and my colleague. I had too much to drink that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my wonderful wife and family for putting them in such an awkward situation, and I’m focused on being the best husband and father I can be. It wasn’t that.”

Biel, for her part, remained relatively silent about the dispute. “Jessica was very upset and embarrassed by Justin’s behavior and considered him completely inappropriate,” an insider reported in December 2019, noting that the Emmy nominee “encouraged” her husband to make a public apology because she “wanted him to take responsibility.”