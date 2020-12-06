Jessi And Hwasa Mamamoo Collaboration Show ‘GANG’

One of the long-awaited performances in this event is the cool collaboration between Hwasa and Jessi. Their collaboration stage carries the concept of a girl crush with a powerful aura.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020) is officially held again this year. This event will also be held today, Sunday (6/12) at 6 p.m. KST. As usual, this big music awards event attracted enough attention because it presented many dancing stage acts.

One of the performances that have been waiting for in this event is the cool collaboration between Hwasa Mamamoo and Jessi (Jessica H.O.). Their collaboration stage carried the concept of girl crush women with a powerful aura. They try to show who they really are through the collaboration performance.

The collaborative action was opened with their solo performance. Hwasa opened with her performance singing the solo song “Maria”. Jessi then performed her hip-hop hit “NUNNU NANNA”. The two then met and performed the collaboration song “GANG”.

On the other hand, this year’s MAMA concept is “NEW-TOPIA”, and will be held virtually when dealing with COVID-19. Some of the groups that attended included h Oh My Girl, The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G) IDLE, ATEEZ, Cravity, and ENHYPEN, BTS (Bangtan Boys), SEVENTEEN (II), TWICE, NCT, IZ * ONE, GOT7, Mamamoo, Monsta X, TXT, TREASURE and many more.

The criteria for the final winner are still as before. The “Artist of the Year” and “Artist Category Awards” awards are determined by 30% official vote, 30% judging panel, 20% digital song sales, 20% physical album sales. The “Song of the Year” and “Song Genre” category awards were determined by 20% of the official vote, 40% of the judging panel, 30% of digital song sales, 10% of physical album sales.

The winner of “Album of the Year” is determined by 40% of the panel of judges, 60% of physical album sales. The “Worldwide Icon of the Year” and “Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10” awards are determined by 60% official votes, 20% social media votes, 20% global music video views. Finally, “Best Music Video” was determined by 70% of the panel of judges, 30% of global music video views.



