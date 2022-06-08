Jesse Williams talks about the viral nude scene and why he switched to theater after leaving Grey’s Anatomy

There’s been a lot of buzz over the last month or so about former “Anatomy of Passion” star Jesse Williams and his Tony Award nomination on Broadway for the play “Take Me Out.” In fact, you’d have to live under a very large rock and have no contact with the outside world not to know that one of Williams’ performances was taped by one of the audience who leaked his nudity on stage to the network, which led to a lot of predictably noisy responses after people spied Williams’ nude work. Now Williams is talking about his viral nude scene and why he moved to the theater after “Anatomy of Passion.”

What is Jesse Williams saying now about her viral nude scene?

Jesse Williams initially stunned fans in 2021 after deciding to leave his role as Jackson Avery in “Anatomy of Passion,” where he was an audience favorite for a whopping 12 seasons. Although he recently returned to the medical drama for the season 18 finale, people are definitely still talking about Williams’ Broadway nude scene (which gets an unexpected response during the show). Asked by Women’s Wear Daily about why he decided to star in Take Me Out despite the nude scene, Williams said:

When I read this, I said: “I’m not going to do that. It’s perfect.” And that said, I looked at the nudity and thought, “Oh shit. I don’t want to do that. I would never say I want that.” But it makes sense in the context of this play, and it invites viewers to experience some of the realities of what the characters are going through. And this is really the right time to explore heteronormative male relationships with each other and themselves, identity and what it means to be a man. Why does “being a man” require you to discriminate against others? Why does this require you to have power over another group? Why is it required of you to be homophobic in order to prove that you are a man? What happens if you don’t? What do you have left?

The action of the play takes place mainly in the men’s locker room, where Williams plays a baseball player who goes out to his teammates. As he noted in his interview, getting naked on stage several times a week and in front of a live audience was not on his to-do list. But Williams could see that the nudity matched what the play was trying to say about many important issues, and seeing how much he liked the rest of the content, he took the leap.

The premiere of Take Me Out took place on April 4, which caused some awkwardness on the part of some of Williams’ former colleagues on “Anatomy of Passion”, such as Ellen Pompeo, who wanted to support his work, but were also a little nervous about watching his nude scene. However, Sarah Drew took part in Williams’ show, said she liked it, and admitted that she didn’t understand what all the fuss about his nudity was about.

Why did Jesse Williams pull me out after “Anatomy of Passion”?

Viewers saw how the ending of the 18th season of “Anatomy of Passion” brought Jackson and April back, with the added benefit of revealing that Japril is finally romantically together again. With Williams’ willingness to return to the show that made him a star, many may wonder why he made such a professional leap after leaving the popular series. About the move , Williams said:

And I knew that as soon as I left Grey’s, I would want to do something completely different. I wanted to do something that would be a completely new challenge, something that really genuinely scared me, that really seems like there are many ways to fail. It seemed to me that in some sense I had been in a safe place for a long time. To be honest, it was my whole acting career: I didn’t start acting until I was almost 30. And then I almost immediately got to Gray.

It just makes a lot of sense that Williams wanted to find a project after Gray to really test himself. As he said, the show was a major part of his career until he left, and it’s pretty easy to see how he could have started to feel that he needed to at least try to work in an environment that basically didn’t contribute to his growing up as a performer to see what he was really made of professionally. Williams continued:

The vast majority of things in my career are ahead of me. It’s not like I had a movie career first. I didn’t play in the theater. I didn’t come to study it. It wasn’t a dream of my life. I don’t have all this experience yet. They’re all ahead of me, and that’s great. But I wanted to go straight into the fire and get my ass kicked, and make it exclusively history, exclusively art.

Jesse Williams’ run in Take Me Out ends on June 11, but you can always relive his time in “Anatomy of Passion” by subscribing to Netflix.