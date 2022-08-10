Jesse Williams reacts to the limited role of Ellen Pompeo in season 19 of “Anatomy of Passion”: “This woman has worked hard for 20 years”

Supporting your boss! Jesse Williams has heard the news that his former co—star Ellen Pompeo is cutting her role in season 19 of “Anatomy of Passion”- and he thinks Dr. Meredith Gray has intervened enough.

“This woman has worked so hard all year, every year for 20 years for this franchise,” Williams, 41, told E! News’ Daily Pop in an interview that was published on Wednesday, August 10: “All the time she shoots is deserved, and I’m sure they have a master plan.”

Although Pompeo, 52, will continue to serve as executive producer and director of the upcoming season of the ABC series, TVLine reported earlier this month that she will “physically appear” on screen in only eight of the expected 20-24 episodes.

The news comes months after the Boston native hit the headlines, saying she was “trying to focus on convincing everyone [Gray] to finish” as early as possible.

“I feel like a super-naive person who constantly says: “But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?” Everyone is like: “Who cares, Ellen? It brings in millions of dollars,” she said in an interview with Insider in December 2021.

In May, Pompeo hinted that instead of trying to end the show, she was trying to figure out how Grace could survive without her.

“Shonda Rhimes and I, I think—we’ll see, we’ll see,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time about her future on the series. “Trying to reinvent the show and constantly trying to reinvent the show is a challenge at the moment.”

Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery in the medical drama from 2009 to 2021, may have an idea of how this could have happened. Although he officially left the show after season 17, the Chicago native regularly returned to the Grey Sloan Memorial to star alongside his on-screen love interest Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner.

Ever since they revived their romance in the season 18 finale, both actors have openly stated that they want a spin-off for their two characters, whom fans affectionately call Japril. This is something that Williams thinks will be easy to implement.

“This thing will probably write itself and work really, really well,” the Station 19 graduate told Daily Pop on Wednesday. “And [Sarah] is the best. She’s one of my loneliest loved ones on the planet.”