Jesse Palmer will take over hosting duties in “Bachelor in Paradise”, Wells Adams will return as a bartender

The third time is lovely! Bachelor and Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer has been announced as the new host of Bachelor in Paradise.

The 43-year-old former football player, who replaced Chris Harrison in September 2021, will host the upcoming eighth season of the spin-off “The Bachelor” ahead of its premiere scheduled for the fall. Palmer will be joined by Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams, who will return again as the show’s regular bartender and confidant of the contestant. The 38-year-old radio DJ was also one of the regular hosts of “Bachelor in Paradise” for season 7, which premiered in September 2021.

The cast of the upcoming season has yet to be announced, although ABC Entertainment president Craig Ervich teased during an ABC Upfront event on Tuesday, May 17 that many Bachelor Nation favorites will be heading to the beach this year. “When I think about some people who they think should return to Bachelor in Paradise, I think it will be a very popular and discussed block of programs on Mondays and Tuesdays,” he said, according to Deadline.

Before returning as a host, Palmer appeared in season 5 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2004. He replaced the show’s longtime host and executive producer after Harrison, 50, was criticized in February 2021 after appearing to defend Season 25 winner Matt James. Rachel Kirkconnell’s past actions at an Old South-style college party.

“My journey is different from your path, different from any other Bachelor who has ever done this before, and it is unique to you, and he will understand it. And so the biggest pressure for me was just to be there in the most truthful, sincere and best way to help Clayton get what he’s looking for.”

When runners-up Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windy were announced as co-bachelorettes for season 26 of Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March, Palmer also announced that he would replace Caitlin Bristow and Taisha Adams as the new host of the bachelorette party.

“I think—spoiler alert—I’m not coming back,” Bristow, 36, said during an episode of her podcast “Off the Vine” shortly after the news broke. “I saw Jesse announcing two bachelorette parties at the end of the finale, and he said he would be on their side for that. I think Jesse is amazing. …He will be a great host, and I hope he will help Gabby and Rachel in any way he can.”

She continued: “I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be around them so badly. I think it makes sense to have a woman next to them. …I’ll be sad.”

Adams, 31, confirmed that she and her former colleague knew about the network’s plans to hire Palmer before the announcement. “I am very happy for him. I feel like he’s been so nice and kind to me, so I wish everyone in this position all the best, and I’m looking forward to the new season.”