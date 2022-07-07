Jesse Palmer Confirms “Bachelor in Paradise” is “Making a Difference”: “So Much Chaos”

Straight from the source! Live from Mexico, Jesse Palmer comments on reports that the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is changing the format.

“It’s crazy here. This is absolutely crazy. All these people are there. It’s so much chaos, so much drama and, yes, unprecedented things are happening in paradise,” the 43—year-old host said on the Us Weekly podcast “Here for the Right Reasons” ahead of Monday. , July 11, premiere of “The Bachelorette Party”. “I’ve been watching this show for many years, a big fan of it. And we changed things. We changed things. To be honest, it’s hard to keep track of all this.”

There were rumors among fans that in the 8th season of BiP, beach couples will be tested, separating groups of men and women after they unite, and before new participants arrive on the beach.

“It was amazing. It’s like herding cats when there are so many people involved in this big drama,” Jesse said. “You need so much SPF and water and you just [have to] be ready. I’m having so much fun. As a fan of the show, I’ve always wondered, “How heavenly was paradise?” And I can tell you, it’s so much fun. This is really paradise. This place is magical.

While ABC has yet to announce the cast for BiP, which will return in September, Wells Adams will return as a bartender.

“[He’s great. I wish I could be there with him more. He makes a bad margarita, it’s delicious. I’m jealous,” the former NFL player told us. “The cast, I mean, they enjoy the fruits of their labor. He was phenomenal. It was so much fun working with him. He’s like the mayor there.”

Jesse became the host of The Bachelor franchise in the 26th season of Clayton Echard, which aired earlier this year. While the Missouri native ended his journey alone, he was reunited with Susie Evans, who left after a bitter argument with Clayton over fantasy suites.

“I was worried about them in Iceland. When I had this conversation with Clayton on the bench heading to the Rose from Hell ceremony, I had no idea how things were going to go,” Jesse told us. “I didn’t even know what was going on in After the Final Rose when he conducted it — where they were, what was going on. I’m so happy for them. They seemed so happy together and so in love. It just seems like they’re doing great in Virginia.”

Jesse said he is “in constant communication” with the couple.

“We’re trying to find a window to meet when our schedules slow down. But yes, she definitely helped his Instagram game,” he joked. “There is no doubt about it. I support them. I troll him all the time. It’s like a football locker room. I like to just flirt with him, his fashion, workout videos and everything else he does. But I just couldn’t be happier for the two of them. I know it wasn’t the way they usually go to get to this point, but I just know they love each other so much, and I think that’s great.”

Now Jesse will accompany the runners-up Clayton, Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia, on their joint journey in search of the One.

“It’s a double drama. You have two bachelorette parties,” he told Us. “I mean, it’s double love, double drama, double pleasure.”

The Bachelorette Party will premiere on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8:00 p.m. ET. To learn more from Jesse, listen to “Here for the Right Reasons.”