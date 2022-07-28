Jesse James Decker Goes to Brother John’s wedding with Ali Green After an argument

Family reunion! Jesse James Decker looks at the wedding of his brother John James with Ali James (nee Green) after a long-term breakup.

“So incredibly grateful for yesterday. This is really the most important event in my life — to share a moment with friends and family,” John wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 26. “After 4 years of evaluation, I finally married my best friend @aligreen13.”

One of the episodes published by John found a cute picture with 34-year-old Jessie and sister Sydney Ray Bass (nee James). Their mother, Karen Parker, also looks with husband Steve.

“The last few days have been a dream from which I don’t want to wake up, I am SO happy that we were finally able to spend the evening of our dreams after so many years of cancellations,” Ali wrote in her subscription to the wedding photo. . “I can’t wait to spend eternity with you, @johnjames94 🥰.”

During the celebration, the couple also announced that they were expecting a boy. Ali, who is due to give birth in January 2023, announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

The singer’s family “Should have known better” hit the headlines in May when John admitted on the podcast “The Spillover” that he had broken up with Jesse after years of speculation about their status. Shortly after the podcast episode was recorded, he and Ali returned to tell the host about meeting alumni Erica and Jesse at Parker’s birthday party.

“I didn’t think there was a chance that we would all be in the same room together. Not a chance,” John said. “[My mom] wanted us all to be together for our birthday, and I was really hesitating whether to go because I just didn’t want to go, and then it was awkward — of course, you know, some of us didn’t talk. for years. But we decided to do it for ourselves. And it was, frankly, amazing. It was amazing not only for us, but also for the children, as if seeing all the children growing up together was… sounds silly, but it’s obvious that a dream has come true.”

At the time, John noted that he didn’t “like it” with Jessie or her husband Eric Decker.

“We were there a couple of days before me, like, actually Jess and Erica. With Sydney [we returned] from the place where we left,” he explained. “We had fun, joked, fooled around, as it has always been historically together. But it wasn’t until a couple of days after that that we actually saw Jess. And it was just very heartfelt for my mother’s sake, I would say. Definitely wasn’t heart to heart or anything like that.”

However, all their time the children got along. “I don’t want our little girls to miss out on wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins,” John returned. “So I’m sure this is the beginning. There is still a lot of healing to be done, but I am sure that this is the beginning of something great.”

Jessica, for her part, addressed the situation in a long period about her ups and downs over the years.

“A couple of years ago I had family problems that I struggled with a lot and it’s still time to make me break down and cry some,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “I would never discuss it publicly and walk in the door for such a personal family matter, but it happened and it still hurts my heart.”