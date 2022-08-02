Jessalynn Siva breaks down the story of Jojo Siva’s daughter with Candice Cameron Bure amid drama: “It’s about how you treat people”

Jojo Siva’s mom entered the chat. Jessalyn Siva came to the defense of her daughter amid the singer’s public feud with Candice Cameron Bure.

Jojo Siva and Candice Cameron Bure’s Feud: Everything we Know

The former dance teacher, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share an excerpt from the previous episode of her podcast “Success with Jess,” in which she talked about Jojo’s run-in with 46-year-old Bure.

“I talked about this in my podcast a while ago. The story recently told was not entirely true, so here’s the real version,” Jessalyn signed the post. “In the end, this story is not about a simple photo, but about how you treat people. Real, sincere kindness is always of great importance. It’s very easy to quote a bible verse when everyone is looking at you, but the moral is what you have when no one is looking.””.

In the video, the Dance Moms graduate broke down for the first time when her daughter, who is now 19, crossed paths with a former Hallmark actress. “First of all, I’ve been obsessed with her since the premiere of “Full House”. And secondly, Jojo was obsessed with her,” Jessalyn said. “So it’s still cool, we still like her. It was just a bad moment.”

The entrepreneur recalled how he attended the premiere of Fuller House with Jojo in Los Angeles. “It was amazing and unusual. There aren’t many people there. All the people from the show are there [and] they show you two episodes. It was so much fun,” she shared. “After that, we were all upstairs on the balcony. Uncle Jesse [John Stamos] was there, Joey [Dave Coulier] and Stephanie [Jodie Sweetin], and everyone was taking pictures. It was amazing.”

After the screening, Jessalynn noted that the party had been moved to a smaller venue. “It was crowded because it wasn’t a huge theater where there were a lot of people,” she continued. “Then Jojo ran into the DJ and said, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much.’ Can we take a selfie?” And she said: “Not now. Maybe later.” Word for word — “Not now, maybe later.”

The So You Think You Can Dance judge will later appear as a guest on the Kelly Clarkson show alongside Bure in 2019.

Candice Cameron Bure’s feud over the Years and Her Condition Now

“I say, ‘If she even asks you for a photo, please say: not now, maybe later,'” recalls Jessalyn, joking with her daughter. “[Candice] just couldn’t be bothered. …I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s funny when you don’t know, and someone treats you like that? And it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give you that. But it was so long ago—I can’t even tell you—and I still remember.”

The former dance studio owner’s comments surfaced shortly after Jojo raised eyebrows when she chose Bure as the most “rude” celebrity she had ever met while participating in a TikTok contest late last month.

The California native, for her part, spoke about her state of mind with a quote from the Bible before moving on to the drama more directly. “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an eternal rock,” she wrote in her Instagram story on July 25, referring to a passage from Isaiah 26:4.

Bure later revealed in a long Instagram video that she had contacted Jojo to discuss the incident. “She didn’t want to tell me [how rude I was to her],” the actress said on July 26. — She said, “You know, I met you at the premiere at Fuller House, and I was 11 years old.” ”

Candice Cameron Bure’s Most Controversial Moments in Recent Years

The “Full House” graduate said she felt “bad” about how her response upset the Nebraska native. “We are both positive, inspiring people, and I told Jojo how much I always appreciated her because she was a good role model because of her positivity throughout her life and career,” Bure added. — It’s tea.

However, the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star stated that Bure did not “share all the details of the meeting” between them. “When you’re little and someone tells you something and you just never forget it as long as you’re alive – I think we all had that moment- and I feel like that was the moment for me,” Jojo Page said. Six on Thursday, July 28.

Amid the scandals, Candice’s daughter, Natasha Bure, also took to social media to defend her mother.

“Sincerely, the one who says no to being photographed with you is not a ‘hard experience,'” Natasha, 23, wrote in an Instagram Story before deleting the post. “This generation is so sensitive and spineless.”