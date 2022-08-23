“Jersey Girls” director Kevin Smith “Cried Everywhere” about the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Very emotional! Kevin Smith couldn’t hold back tears when he attended the wedding ceremony of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia.

“I’m crying,” the 52—year-old director of Clerks ET Canada said on Monday, August 22. — I cry all the time. I cry when I watch Flash episodes. I’m crying looking at Degrassi, for God’s sake. But I was crying everywhere because it was so damn beautiful. How wonderful.”

Smith added that he could not share details out of respect for the privacy of his friends, but called the event “extremely emotional” and “one of the most beautiful events I have ever attended in my life.”

The director shot the 53-year-old Stripper star and the 50-year-old Oscar winner in the 2004 film Jersey Girl. This film hit theaters after Giglia, where the duo first connected, but Smith took responsibility for inventing the “Bennifer” suitcase for their romance.

Last year, the Comic Book Men graduate said coming up with a nickname was “a dubious honor at best,” telling The Daily Beast in October 2021: “Most people, including Ben and Jen themselves, are like, ‘Thanks, hole.'”

The Get Right singer and Argo director got married for the second time last weekend after getting married in Las Vegas in July. Smith, who also directed Affleck in the films “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” “Rag Rats” and others, was one of several celebrities who attended the duo’s second ceremony, held at the estate of the “Clever Will Hunting” star near Atlanta.

The event was attended by Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, as well as Jason Muse, who co-starred with Affleck in several of Smith’s films. The ceremony was also attended by the children of the newlyweds. Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 14, from ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has daughters Violet, 16, and Serafina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The “Justice League” actor and the “Waiting for Tonight” singer previously dated from 2002 to 2004. The couple was supposed to get married in September 2003, but canceled their wedding due to “excessive media attention.” Four months later, they announced their dismissal.

The couple resumed their romance last year after Lopez broke up with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. Affleck asked this question for the second time in April, and last month the couple made it official during a modest ceremony in Sin City.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” Lopez wrote in the July issue of her newsletter “On the JLo,” announcing the duo’s wedding. “Exactly what we wanted.”