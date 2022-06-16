Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming Netflix movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story is paying off a long-standing obsession with his classic sitcom Seinfeld. The project announced an interesting cast, which included Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and Hugh Grant, and confirmed that this will be the directorial debut of Jerry Seinfeld. An intriguing synopsis of the film reads: “Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, compete to create pastries that will forever change the face of breakfast. A story about ambition, betrayal, sugar and formidable milkmen.”

The script for the new Netflix movie is co-written with former “Seinfeld” screenwriters Spike Feresten and Andy Robin, as well as Jerry Seinfeld’s “Bee Movie” co-writer Barry Marder. With a plot revolving around breakfast foods, Unfrosted seems like the perfect project for a comedian, given his well-documented love of breakfast cereal. In an interview with chat show legend Johnny Carson, Seinfeld admitted that cold cereal is one of his favorite breakfasts. This obsession with cereal is a familiar pattern from Jerry Seinfeld’s career as a stand-up comedian and is often featured in his legendary sitcom Seinfeld, which hopes to continue his film career.

As an observant comedian, Jerry Seinfeld’s daily routine regularly revolves around everyday life, and as he has become more famous, this material can sometimes seem insincere. Nevertheless, there is something universal about breakfast that has secured it a place as one of Seinfeld’s staples. One of these many routines revolves around the ridiculous presumption to call breakfast cereal Life. At Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment had a well—stocked and carefully selected cereal shelf that was practically a breakfast library-and it was this constant obsession with the most important meal of the day that would probably lend authenticity to Seinfeld’s Unfrosted.

In the same interview with Johnny Carson, where he declared his love for cereal, Seinfeld also complained about the high sugar levels in children’s cereal. Singling out Cookie Crisp in particular, Seinfeld remarked: “So this is your breakfast, a plate of chocolate chip cookies, why don’t they call this brand “to hell with everything?” from the worst criminals, especially with more than 20 flavors, including Snickerdoodle, Cupcake and Hot Fudge Sundae. This is exactly the type of breakfast that Seinfeld was aiming for in his Tonight Show interview.

Seinfeld’s new movie is more likely to be helped than hindered by his problems with sugar-rich breakfasts. Launched by Kelloggs in 1964 in response to the release of Country Squares by the Post, Pop-Tarts breakfast pastries originally had no glaze and contained much more conservative toppings such as strawberries and blueberries, before the introduction of a stronger glaze in 1967 forced them to switch course to the more outlandish sweetness of today’s version.

Jerry Seinfeld is a comedian, clearly nostalgic for the good old days; as George Costanza notes in the 15th episode of the 4th season of Seinfeld, “Visa”, “Jerry’s whole life revolves around Superman and cereal!” Therefore, it is quite logical that in Unfrosted comedian Jerry Seinfeld looks back with love on this more refined the Pop-Tarts version. As a comedian, he is also probably attracted to the comedy inherent in a true story about competing breakfast cakes competing with each other. With the pedigree involved in the project both in front of and behind the camera, Unfrosted promises to be unforgettable when it eventually comes out on Netflix. It’s also a fitting project to bridge the gap between Jerry Seinfeld’s incredibly successful career as a stand-up comedian and his stint as a “Seinfeld” star with his belated career as a filmmaker.