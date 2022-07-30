Jerry Jones Wants One Cowboys Player to Be a “Coordinator” On Offense in 2022 – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys introduced a two-headed fast-paced monster with the appearance of promising star Tony Pollard.

At the same time, longtime team owner Jerry Jones still wants Ezekiel Elliott to be the “coordinator” of the Cowboys’ rushing offense.

“He should be the center of attention,” Jones told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

However, Jones believes there is “room” for Pollard as a fallback for Rush.

Elliott led the Cowboys in rushing last season with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Pollard followed with 719 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Pollard really proved himself as an off-field receiver, gaining 337 yards on reception. Elliott gained 287 yards receiving and two touchdowns receiving.

While Elliott’s performance in 2021 was a step up from his 2020 campaign, it still fell short of the elite level he enjoyed in the early stages of his NFL career. As the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2022, Zeke may be able to return to his former All-Pro form.

What do you expect from Elliott next season?