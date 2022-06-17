Jerry Jones Sends a Clear Message Amid Sean Payton Rumors

When Sean Payton resigned as head coach of the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason, he immediately became the subject of rumors related to the Dallas Cowboys.

These rumors arose because of the friendship between Payton and longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

On Friday, Jones said that these rumors should be put to an end immediately.

“Sean Payton shouldn’t be there,” Jones said, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “For him, “Cowboys” is something completely unexpected. It is well known that we are good friends, and we think a lot about him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be the subject of conversation.

Jones and the Cowboys are staying with head coach Mike McCarthy—at least for the 2022 season. If the Dallas organization fails to meet its expectations again next season, the team owner may be forced to make a management change.

Payton is expected to join the Fox Sports broadcast team for the 2022 season.