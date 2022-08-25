Jerry Jones reacts to serious news about Cowboys’ injuries

During practice last week, Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyrone Smith was seriously injured.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday, the Pro-Bowl linesman suffered a tear-off fracture, that is, the hamstring tendon, which is located in the back of the knee, came off the bone.

Rapoport said Smith will need surgery and won’t be back on the field until December.

During Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to these messages. He said he wasn’t sure if Smith would need surgery and expected him to return for the playoffs.

“This is a failure. We have some good options… We’ll get him back at the right time,” Jones said in an interview with Cowboys insider John Machota.

Given these Jones comments, it’s fair to assume the Cowboys won’t place Smith on season-ending injured reserve. New York Jets lineman Mahi Becton was doomed to such a fate after a similar injury earlier this month.

The Dallas team can explore possible free agent options or look at its own roster to replace Smith in the first months of the 2022 season.

The deadline for compiling a 53—man roster in the NFL is next Tuesday.