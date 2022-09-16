Jerry Jones on the Struggling Cowboys and I will Never Sell This Team

The Dallas Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In that brutal 19-3 loss, the Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to injury in several games, compounding a host of other injury problems for the Dallas franchise.

Despite these difficulties at the start of the season, longtime team owner Jerry Jones expressed his commitment to the franchise. He knows that the fans are disappointed, and he is ready to withstand this attack.

“I will never sell this team,” the 79—year-old owner said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones has owned the Cowboys organization for more than three decades. He helped the team win three Super Bowl titles in his first seven seasons, but hasn’t had much success in the postseason since.

No matter what you think of Jones’ general manager skills, there is no doubt that the American billionaire knows how to run a business. According to a recent Forbes report, the Cowboys are the most expensive sports franchise in the world, worth $8 billion. Jones bought the team for $150 million in 1989.

The Cowboys hope to bounce back in Week two against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.