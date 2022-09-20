Jerry Jones made an unfortunate mistake while speaking on the radio

Jerry Jones will want it back.

The Dallas Cowboys owner made a mistake Tuesday morning by calling the receiver by the wrong name.

Jones called Noah Brown Nom Wilson during a radio appearance from Dallas. He was asked about Michael Gallup and whether he would return Sunday against the New York Giants before touching on Noah Brown.

It all happens to the best of us, but Jones probably should have noticed the mistake the first time.

Even though Jones got Brown’s name mixed up, he wasn’t wrong in saying how influential he was. In just two games, he recorded 10 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Hopefully this will be the only time Jones messes up Brown’s name, even though it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.