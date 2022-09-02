Jerry Jones Announces That the Cowboys Are Hosting an All-Pro Tackle Workout — which Is Trending in the Sports World Today

Ever since world offensive lineman Tyrone Smith was injured, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find a suitable replacement. And it looks like Jerry Jones is focusing on the former All-Pro he wants to add.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys owner announced that former left tackle All-Pro Jason Peters is in Frisco, Texas, for a medical checkup. He said he plans to meet with Peters today.

Peters is a nine-time pro bowler and a six-time All-Pro who spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. He started 15 games as a left tackle for the Bears and became a free agent after the season.

Peters is best known for his 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, during which he scored seven touchdowns and helped the team win its first Super Bowl in 2017.

Jason Peters was not drafted out of Arkansas in 2004 and signed with the Buffalo Bills as a rookie. In his sophomore year, he was their starting left tackle, and by 2007 he had become a professional bowler.

Peters made two Pro Bowls in his five years with the Bills before being traded to the Eagles in 2009. In the decade that followed, his reputation as one of the NFL’s best left tackles grew.

Peters was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team of the 2010s.

Will Jason Peters sign with the Cowboys?