Jerry Hall filed for divorce from media mogul Rupert Murdoch after 6 years of marriage

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

It’s over. Model Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from media mogul Rupert Murdoch after six years of marriage, reports Us Weekly.

On Friday, July 1, the 66-year-old model filed documents in the Los Angeles Supreme Court. She cited “irreconcilable differences,” NBC News reported, and she is seeking an unspecified amount of spousal support and coverage of her attorney’s fees.

Although neither Hall nor Murdoch, 91, have publicly announced their separation, she also demanded that their divorce proceedings stop the possibility of providing any support to the Australian native, NBC News reports. The “Urban Cowboy” actress noted in court documents that she “is unaware of the full nature and size of all [Murdoch’s] assets and debts and will amend this motion when the information is confirmed.”

Hall and Murdoch have been married for six years after they married in a civil ceremony in London in March 2016.

“No more tweets for ten days or never! Feel like the luckiest and happiest person in the world,” the chairman of News Corp tweeted at the time, confirming the couple’s union.

The couple, who now live separately, announced their engagement in January of the same year before mixing their families. Murdoch has a daughter Prudence by ex-wife Patricia Booker, children Elizabeth, Lachlan and James by second ex-wife Anna Mann, and daughters Grace and Chloe by ex-wife Wendi Deng. Hall, for her part, shares children Georgia May, Elizabeth, James and Gabriel with ex Mick Jagger.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. infphoto

“My life has definitely changed,” the Texas native told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019 about her affair with Murdoch. “Rupert is the most wonderful husband. He’s so frivolous. Such lovely manners. I’m so happy!”

Hall previously dated the 78-year-old Rolling Stones rocker between 1977 and 1999, with whom she was unofficially married for nine years after the Bali wedding ceremony. In the end, their union was declared invalid after the divorce in 1999.

“I had a lot of fun with Mick, the musicians were great, we traveled the world, we did so many funny things, but he is the way he is, you know. He’s a bit of a ladies’ guy, isn’t he? Hall responded in the magazine. “Feeling protected and loved now is the most beautiful thing that can be.”

At the time, she continued, “Peace is crucial. Families are complicated now. There are mothers of earlier children, mothers of later children, exes. But you have to stop being belligerent and paranoid, because, in fact, we are all people who are just trying to be happy.”

Us Weekly contacted Hall’s attorney Ronald Franklin Brot and Murdoch’s team, but had not received a response at the time of publication.