Jerry Bruckheimer lent Tom Cruise the iconic Top Gun props for Maverick, but amusingly took it back on the day of the end of filming

“Best Shooter: Maverick” proved its resilience after reaching the coveted $1 billion mark after a box office dogfight with newcomer Elvis. While viewers enjoyed the cinematic return of Maverick, it also marked the return of aviation fashion. The original film gave rise to a love of aviator glasses, bomber jackets, white T-shirts and cowboy boots. But there is another pillar that has a more personal connection. Tom Cruise spoke about how producer Jerry Bruckheimer took the iconic Top Gun props on the day of the end of filming after lending it to him for the blockbuster sequel.

Top Gun fashion took second place after the iconic volleyball scene in the original movie. The film dictated fashion trends for many years after its release. So, of course, Maverick had to go back to the original 1986 film changing the wardrobe of pop culture. The sequel achieved this with the help of Bruckheimer, when he lent Cruz his real watch. Given that it was a Hollywood producer’s watch, the Top Gun actor told BBC Radio about the producer’s immediate reaction after the final Maverick scene was filmed.

The watch I’m wearing is original, but Jerry Bruckheimer has this watch, so I had to say, “Jerry, I need a watch for the movie.” When I finished filming—that day—he was holding her.

You can’t blame a Hollywood producer for wanting his watch back. It’s not just a prop for the movie, it’s his real watch. But it was generous of Bruckheimer to lend it to Cruz for nostalgia. But Maverick’s favorite watch wasn’t the only Top Gun souvenir to appear in the sequel. The memory of the return of the aviator jacket and helmet led to the Hollywood star remembering the original work that the late Top Gun director Tony Scott left for himself.

I have a helmet. The jacket is an original jacket. It’s a jacket, a jacket. Tony Scott had cowboy boots, and he always wore them, as if I saw him and said: “Tony, you’re still wearing my [shoes]!” He created these colors and how cute. And this jacket is a jacket, and I still have it.

It was nice to know that Tony Scott kept these shoes years after the filming of the original film was completed. At least, he found practical application in them, according to the “Mission Impossible” star. It’s nice to know that Maverick’s clothes and accessories from the first movie were in the second movie. Thus, the nostalgia factor was associated not only with Easter eggs and references, but also with fashion setting trends.

The huge success of Maverick, as well as other box office champions, did not escape the attention of Cruz, who wrote a pleasant message to everyone, including moviegoers. One of those fans was Chris Hemsworth from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, who showed the film a lot of love. Of course, the sequel almost wouldn’t have made the box office if director Joseph Kosinski hadn’t convinced him to make another one. Let’s hope that the huge box office receipts of the film will convince him to star in the triquel earlier, and not in three decades.

If you want to watch Top Gun: Maverick, you can go to the local movie theater and watch all the high-flown action. Before you catch the hereditary quel, there are ways to stream Top Gun online if you want to see how fashion hasn’t changed since 1986.