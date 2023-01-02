Jeremy Renner is in a “critical but stable” condition after being airlifted to hospital following a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Representatives of the actor confirmed to Deadline that he was hospitalized after the accident on Sunday.

They told the publication that Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries sustained after a weather-related accident during snow removal earlier today” in Reno, Nevada, USA.

Renner is now “receiving excellent care” with his family after being airlifted to hospital following the accident.

No additional information has been received yet.

After the accident, the local news outlet Reno Gazette-Journal confirmed that Renner has a house in the area, which on Saturday (December 31) survived a storm that left 35,000 homes in the region without electricity.

Renner’s last appearance on television was with Hailee Steinfeld in the next Disney+ series, Hawkeye, which debuted at the end of 2021. In the new series, Renner returns to the role of Clint Barton, and Steinfeld plays his protege, the Young Avenger Kate Bishop, ready to accept the mantle of Hawkeye.

The official synopsis reads: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to return to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero.

“The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to destroy more than just the holiday spirit.”

The show is the fourth live-action Marvel Disney+ series after “Loki”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Wanda/Vision”.