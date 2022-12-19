Jeremy Clarkson Is “Horrified” by Meghan Markle’s Response in The Column

Jeremy Clarkson has said he is “horrified” by the reaction to his newspaper column about Meghan Markle.

The former Top Gear presenter was widely criticized for a column in which he said he hated Markle “on a cellular level.”

Katie Burke was among those who criticized Clarkson for his comments, calling him a “colossal bastard” on social media.

Clarkson has since issued a statement — after Ipso told BBC News that more than 6,000 complaints had been filed — saying he was “horrified” by the response.

“Oh, my God. I rather intervened,” Clarkson began on Twitter. He went on to call the reference to a scene from Game of Thrones “clumsy.”

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

In the original column , Clarkson said: “At night I can’t sleep when I’m lying, gnashing my teeth and dreaming of the day when she will be forced to walk naked through the streets of every city in Britain while the crowds chant “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Referring specifically to Game of Thrones, Clarkson added in a statement: “I am horrified that I have caused so much pain, and I will be more careful in the future.”

John Bishop also criticized Clarkson’s comments about Markle, tweeting: “What the fuck is this?? I don’t care who you are or who you work for, you just can’t write such things.

“This is a blatant call to incite humiliation and violence against a woman. Some considered it black humor. There is a mo [so in the original] joke by @JeremyClarkson and no excuses.”