Jeremstar presents his adorable new dog Udy to his fans!

Jeremstar welcomes an adorable little dog to his home and decides to present him to his many followers on Instagram!

For the very first time, Jeremstar is welcoming an adorable little dog to his home with the name Udy! The very famous blogger plays the nanny for the day and you have to believe that he likes it a lot.

Very active on social networks, Jeremstar therefore invites his thousands of fans to follow him in his crazy adventures. And yet, there is plenty to do!

Earlier today, the blogger with 2 million followers on Instagram made a very big announcement on the platform. He welcomes an adorable little dog for the day!

“Do you hear the loulous, those little steps on my floor?” That’s it, I just welcomed a cute little dog. I want to keep the suspense going, but hey, I’ll introduce it to you.

He feels very comfortable with me. Well then my big one? No, but that’s fine, life is good, we’re squatting in my bed. No but, I scream! I present to you Udy the loulous, look how adorable he is ”.

But where does this little fur ball come from? Jeremstar also gives us the answer! So this is a caregiver’s dog who cannot take care of him today.

“So, message from Udy, what is this? ‘Hello, I’m Udy, my mom is a caregiver by profession and has gone to work. The Japhy team offered to come and have fun with you all day so I accepted! “.

Happier than ever, Jeremstar has therefore planned a busy day for his new companion. We can see them having fun, walking around and feasting on delicious croquettes!

Finally … The blogger passes his turn for this last activity. We let you discover his story!




