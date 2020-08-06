Jeongyeon to Sit at the Group’s Online Concert

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

TWICE’s Jeongyeon will be performing at the Beyond LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day concert.

JYP has revealed that TWICE’s Jeongyeon will appear sitting at the group’s next online concert, due to health issues.

JYP commented:

Hello, we are JYP Entertainment.

For this online concert “Beyond LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day”, Jeongyeon will have to participate in the concert while sitting on a chair due to her health condition.

We ask for fans’ generous understanding regarding this decision, which was based on their desire to greet fans for the first time in a long time despite the difficult situation.

We will do our best for your prompt recovery.

Thank you.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

Get well soon Jeongyeon! Praying for her speedy recovery! ♥♥♥♥

Please get better soon and don’t overdo it at work! looking forward to a quick recovery :))

Omg 🤭 My original double bias! I wonder what happened to her!

I hope he recovers very soon. 💜

We wish Jeongyeon a speedy recovery. Leave your message of support on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks with your friends.

See Also  TWICE opens their official TikTok account

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here