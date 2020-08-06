Jeongyeon to Sit at the Group’s Online Concert

TWICE’s Jeongyeon will be performing at the Beyond LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day concert.

JYP has revealed that TWICE’s Jeongyeon will appear sitting at the group’s next online concert, due to health issues.

JYP commented:

Hello, we are JYP Entertainment.

For this online concert “Beyond LIVE – TWICE: World in A Day”, Jeongyeon will have to participate in the concert while sitting on a chair due to her health condition.

We ask for fans’ generous understanding regarding this decision, which was based on their desire to greet fans for the first time in a long time despite the difficult situation.

We will do our best for your prompt recovery.

Thank you.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

Get well soon Jeongyeon! Praying for her speedy recovery! ♥♥♥♥

Please get better soon and don’t overdo it at work! looking forward to a quick recovery :))

Omg 🤭 My original double bias! I wonder what happened to her!

I hope he recovers very soon. 💜

