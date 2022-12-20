Jungkook’s Photo For His “Dreamers” Performance Is Included in CNN Sports’ “Best Photos of 2022” List.

Jungkook from BTS successfully made history by appearing at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the song Dreamers, and he deservedly attracted a lot of attention.

And now the legendary appearance of Jungkook has also been included in the list of the best photos of the 2022 World Cup according to CNN Sports America.

This became known after CNN Sports published a list of photos with the title “The best photos from the 2022 World Cup” on December 19.

In a photo uploaded by CNN Sports, Jungkook famously looks on stage, singing with his eyes closed. You can see how much heart mcne BTS put into their performance.

The news that Jungkook was included in the list of the best photo moments of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was positively received by South Korean netizens. In online communities, they commented:

“Jungkook really works with people all over the world”

“I’m proud of him, he blew up the whole world with his performance at the World Cup. I’m looking forward to his solo album ”

“It’s really cool and we’re proud of it!”

” He deserved it ”

“The pride of our country! »

We can say that Jungkook’s performance will go down in history!