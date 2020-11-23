Jensen Confirms Ackles’ Soldier Boy to Become Dual Agent

Viewers can safely expect Hughie to cover himself in someone’s gut once more when The Boys return. So far, the only new superhero announced is Soldier Boy, who will be played by Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles.

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy could follow that same pattern eventually, but first he could work alongside Billy Butcher and The Boys in their ongoing crusade to take down Homelander.

Soldier Boy may team up with Butcher to oust Homelander from The Seven, but his intentions for their relationship won’t necessarily be honest. If Edgar promised him Homelander’s place, he’d be tempted to work alongside The Boys.

Meanwhile, Soldier Boy could provide Edgar with information about the British thorn in Vought’s side. Soldier Boy teaming up with Butcher represents the perfect next step in Billy’s character arc in The Boys.

Thanks to Kimiko, Starlight, Queen Maeve, and Ryan, The Boys frontman Billy Butcher’s passionate hatred of all superpowers has been tempered by the end of The Boys season 2.

The association with Soldier Boy would severely test Butcher’s tolerance for superpower in season 3 of The Boys, but if he can achieve his goal of destroying Homelander, he might learn to tolerate it.



