Jensen Ackles will be in the third season of the series

Amazon continues to bet all the chips in the series The Boys, which was the assertive title developed exclusively for the Prime Video streaming platform, and which helped to further increase the popularity of Netflix’s main competitor here in Brazil.

Almost a month after confirming the renewal of the series for the third season, now more details regarding new characters to be explored in the third year of the title have been revealed. Nothing more and nothing less than Jensen Ackles, from Supernatural has been confirmed for next season.

The news was shared with fans through the official profile of the series The Boys on Twitter. In the short video, Dean Winchester’s interpreter appears in an extroverted way with a magazine of the heroes in hand, in the caption he is described as the character Soldier Boy, which is a DC classic.

Season 2 isn’t even out yet and we’re already hyped for Season 3. Looking forward to meeting you, Soldier Boy (@JensenAckles) 🖕 pic.twitter.com/IOR5NSzYQ9 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) August 17, 2020

For those unfamiliar with the comic, Soldier is the alternate version of Marvel’s Captain America, and the deputy leader in the Payback team, home to the cruel and iconic Stormfront, which will be introduced to the series during the second season.

It is worth remembering that this arrival of Jensen in the cast is not a coincidence, since Eric Kripke, executive producer of The Boys, was the creator of the Supernatural series, where he remained as an executive consultant until the seventh season, where he decided to leave the reins in the hands of the partners. and venture into new jobs.

“Jensen is an incredible actor, an even better person, he smells like chocolate quete cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the first superhero, he will bring a lot of humor, emotion and danger to the role. I can hardly wait to be on set with him again and bring some Supernatural to The Boys, “Erik Kripke told ComicBook.

The second season of The Boys is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, and the public can receive even more news during the online event DC FanDome, which will take place on August 22.



