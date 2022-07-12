Jensen Ackles is right: It’s too Early for a Supernatural Revival

While believers in “Supernatural” may demand a revival, Jensen Ackles says they’ll have to wait a bit for the show’s potential return, and he’s right to think it’s too soon. The premiere of the popular fantasy drama series in the horror genre took place on the CW (formerly WB) in 2005 and lasted an impressive 15 seasons until the finale in 2020. Supernatural follows the adventures of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively) as they encounter otherworldly creatures such as vampires, werewolves, demons and even God himself.

Members of the show’s devoted fans are preparing for incoming content with the premiere of Hard Drives on September 1. This prequel spin-off series, produced by Ackles, with his Dean as the narrator of the Winchesters, tells the story of young John Winchester and Mary Campbell, the parents of Sam and Dean, in the early years of their careers as supernatural hunters. Viewers will join Dean on his metaphorical journey to uncover the truth about his parents’ mysterious past.

However, “Hard Drives” are not enough to satisfy the diehards who hope for the revival of “Supernatural”. Eccles also expressed hope for a future revival, but is adamant that now is not the time. He said both he and Padalecki needed a break from the franchise that has consumed more than a decade and a half of their lives and careers. the potential return of the Winchester brothers is not excluded. “[Jared and I] just had to hit pause… But what awaits us in the future… I definitely think [we] will be ready to talk about it,” Eccles said. He’s absolutely right. Supernatural rebirth, of course, must bide its time.

When is the supernatural rebirth going to happen (and will it?)

Although “Supernatural” has endured for 15 long seasons and never seems to have lost its loyal base, it’s too early to properly revive the series. On the one hand, a significant break before starting the revival will only contribute to more interaction with the series, since the expectation of revival will only grow over time. In addition, the postponement of the revival will give the actors and creators of “Supernatural” an opportunity to reflect on the series. Ackles and Padalecki are currently starring in non—Supernatural series — The Boys and Walker, respectively-and although Ackles is involved in The Winchesters (unlike Jared Padalecki), the duo will return as the Winchester brothers with a renewed understanding if they are given the opportunity to apply other character studies for their performances in Supernatural. The creators of “Supernatural” could also use this time to evaluate their creative decisions over 15 seasons before embarking on a reflexive revival.

The revival of “Supernatural” is likely to be most successful in about ten years. Other adventure-mystery series with the same passionate fans as “Supernatural”, for example, “Veronica Mars”, “The X-Files” and “Doctor Who” (the last two of which are also science fiction fantasy series) took their time before they were revived; Veronica Mars took 12 years, “X—files” – 14, and “Doctor Who” — 16. If the still thriving audience of all three series can show something in the success of their revival, “Supernatural” should wait at least until 2030, if not later, to bring the Winchester brothers back to TV screens.

The CW would be stupid not to revive Supernatural, and Jensen Ackles already has ideas for a limited-edition detective adventure for Sam and Dean. Supernatural is The CW’s most popular TV series ever, so it’s no surprise that The CW’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz has said he’s ready to work with Eccles and Padalecki again (via The Hollywood Reporter). Eccles even launched the theoretical 10-episode HBO Max series “True Detective Meets Supernatural,” in which the Winchester brothers will undertake the only serious occult investigation. Absence makes the heart more tender, and viewers of “Supernatural” will surely learn to accept this saying in the next decade or so preceding the (more than likely) potential revival.