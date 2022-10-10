Jensen Ackles invited a former colleague from the movie “Secrets of Smallville” to a key role in “Winchesters”

It’s almost time for fans of “Supernatural” to revisit their favorite fictional universe, as the spin-off series “Winchesters” will premiere this week. Many, no doubt, can’t wait to find out what co-creator of the series and EP Jensen Ackles has up his sleeve for this origin story. Of course, we already know that the series revolves around young John Winchester and Mary Campbell, the parents of the main characters of the franchise, Sam and Dean Winchester. However, more details about the show are still being revealed ahead of its debut. In an exciting turn of events, Eccles reunites with fellow Smallville alumnus Tom Welling for the show, and he will play a key role.

News of his casting in “Winchesters” was confirmed during New York Comic Con this weekend, TVLine reports. And while that’s exciting in itself, fans will be pleased to know that Welling plays Samuel Campbell, Mary’s father and Sam and Dean’s maternal grandfather. In Supernatural, the role was invented by Mitch Pileggi, who appeared in a total of eight episodes. Samuel will also be a recurring character in the spin-off series and will reportedly make his debut in episode seven.

Of course, what makes this news even more exciting is that Tom Welling will be able to team up with his old buddy Jensen Ackles, who hosts the show as Dean Winchester. It is certainly known that Welling famously played the role of Clark Kent in the WB/CW superhero drama “Secrets of Smallville”, beloved for 10 years. Ackles was a regular on the series during the fourth season and played the role of Jason Teague, Lana Lang’s boyfriend. I’m not sure I could have predicted that the two former co-stars would reunite in this way, but it’s definitely a welcome surprise.

In Supernatural, Samuel Campbell was introduced as an experienced hunter who had a difficult relationship with his grandchildren. During the course of the show, Samuel was killed and eventually resurrected-only to end up being killed by Sam one last time. The Winchesters will continue to portray Campbell as a “rude and pragmatic” veteran hunter, according to a character description provided by TVLine. It is also said that since he is teaming up with his daughter Mary to save the world from the dark forces, he will have to somehow restore his relationship with her.

It makes sense that Samuel will appear in the new show. Jensen Ackles, who has invested heavily in the spin-off, has long teased that OG characters might appear. In this new production, Eccles wants to mix the canon with a new mythology, which may not be easy. Let’s hope that he and his colleagues can successfully combine these two to create something that fits the franchise, but at the same time seems fresh.

I’m sure Tom Welling will knock his last performance out of the park, and if not, Jensen Ackles can always give him a “pep talk”, as he did with the show’s leading actors. But anyway, I expect the two former Smallville stars to get along just fine.

The premiere of “Winchesters” will take place on Tuesday, October 11, at 20:00. ET as part of the TV program for 2022. You can also stream all 15 seasons of “Supernatural” and all 10 seasons of “Smallville” using a Hulu subscription.