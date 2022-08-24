Jenny McCarthy explains why she gave up “Playboy Secrets”, compares the mansion to a “Catholic school”

Sit out. Jenny McCarthy is one of the most famous girlfriends of all time, but she was absent from Secrets of Playboy — and there is one important reason why she decided not to participate.

“I haven’t come across such things,” the 49—year-old “Masked Singer” judge explained on Wednesday, August 24, in the release of the podcast “#NoFilter With Zack Peter.” “And listening to their stories, my heart broke for many of these women.”

Further, the author of “Bad Habits” noted that the late Hugh Hefner was married to Kimberly Conrad during the period when she was associated with the brand. (McCarthy was named Playmate of the Month in the October 1993 issue of the magazine, and later became Playmate of the Year in 1994.)

“It was like a strict dorm,” the former model said of her stay at the Playboy mansion. “They say we were not even allowed to go to the Hef or to the house. To be honest, it was almost like in Catholic school. There were no orgies or big parties. So I think I went there at a safe time, but listening to the stories of these girls was very hard.”

Many of the participants in the A&E documentary series, which premiered in January, described the Playboy Mansion in a completely different way than what McCarthy recalled. Holly Madison, who also wrote about her time with Hefner in her 2015 memoir Down the Rabbit Hole, said the atmosphere at the mansion was “iconic” when she lived there.

“I feel like indoctrination starts in the mansion almost immediately when you’re there, and you start hearing about how wonderful Hef is from your circle of friends,” the 42—year-old Girls Next Door graduate said during the show’s premiere. episode. “So, in the beginning, Hef was what could now be called a love bomber. He’s the one who almost immediately tells you: “I love you.”

Although McCarthy doesn’t have the same negative memories of Playboy as Madison and others, she still has a lot of respect for the team that created it.

“They asked me to host this show,” the Singled Out graduate noted, claiming that the filmmakers asked her to join the production six times. “I like the production company — I’ll post this because I love them. But since I didn’t have that kind of experience, I wasn’t going to sign up for a salary and behave obscenely.”

As for why Madison, Bridget Marquardt and other former playmates remember their time with Hefner so differently, McCarthy compared the situation to how she and her siblings remember their early lives differently.

“I have three sisters, and when I publicly tell my childhood stories, some of them call me and [ask], ‘What house did you grow up in?’ Each of them has a whole point of view and perception,” the Illinois native explained. “This is an analogy I would use with Playmates. Yes, we were in the same house. We haven’t all experienced the same shit.”