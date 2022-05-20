Jenny Garth says that the relationship with her husband Dave Abrams is a “journey” of “personal growth for each of us” after 7 years

“It was a path of real personal growth for each of us,” the 50—year-old actress told us on Thursday, May 19, during the promotion of Tubi’s “Bad Influence.” “I am nine years older than my husband, so on a personal level we are a little different. And it’s about accepting the path of another person and loving him even more.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted that “acceptance” from your partner is very important.

“This is something that has been very clear lately— acceptance and appreciation that you have someone who loves you enough to accept you for your flaws and all your virtues at the same time,” she added.

Garth was married twice before she met 40-year-old Abrams in 2014 on a blind date.

The co-host of the podcast “90210MG” married Daniel B. Clark in 1994, and two years later they finalized their divorce. Garth passed on to Peter Facinelli, with whom she has daughters Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15. The duo broke up in 2012 after 11 years of marriage.

The Illinois native walked down the aisle for the third time in July 2015 after Abrams asked a question three months earlier. In November 2017, we reported that the couple was separating. Abrams filed for divorce in April 2018, but withdrew the petition in February of the following year.

A graduate of What I Like You, who announced a significant birthday in April that her marriage is not the only thing that has changed over time.

“I feel great. Like, 50, it crept up on me, and here it is. And there are so many levels to it,” Garth told us on Thursday. “There are so many new things to appreciate about yourself. I love to learn, grow and develop. …I’m just knocking on another door right now, kind of opening, and it’s really cool.”

The BH90210 graduate noted that as her daughters continue to grow up and leave home, she knows that this will only strengthen her personal transformation.

“I’ve started to sort of diversify and try to find new interests, because I’ve been a mom all my adult life,” she said. “So it’s going to be a really interesting transition for me [to become an empty nest]. I won’t lie, I’m a little nervous.”

While her children have always been in the spotlight, Garth continued to act, most recently starring in the “Bad Influence” Tuba.

“The script captured me right from the doorstep. It was just a very interesting role for me. It’s interesting because it would be a role that I would have played [when I was] much younger,” the Mystery Girls graduate said about her new film. “I would have played the role of a daughter, and now I’m playing an older, mature, mother role and, as it were, I’m bringing a completely new way of looking at things. It was a really good story.”