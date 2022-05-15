Jenny falls in love with BLINK with new photos and arouses suspicion

Jenny reappeared on social media and pampered fans with great photos, proving that even a casual look looks amazing when she wears it. Find out the details of the new BLACKPINK idol update.

Fans of the female group YG Entertainment do not lose sight of the activities of idols, especially now that we know that BLACKPINK is preparing everything for its return in 2022. To ease the wait, the band members keep in touch with BLINK, and this time it was Jenny who touched everyone.

The idol had a good experience in Korea and abroad in the first months of this year, between fashion projects, trips and many others, this girl often informs her fans, this time her photos made hearts beat faster when we saw her in a pair of lenses.

BLACKPINK: JENNY SHOWS OFF HER ORANGE HAIR IN BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS

In her new set of photos, Jenny takes different poses, approaching and moving away from the camera, the idol of BLACKPINK is dressed in an outfit with dark jeans and a black shirt, the colors of which contrast with her red hair.

In some shots, the singer also wears heels, a white bag, and we even see Jenny wearing glasses, adopting a style that touched BLINK.

ARE JENNIE AND CALVIN KLEIN WORKING ON A NEW PROJECT?

The SOLO translator added a description of #mycalvins and tagged the clothing brand account, but since the scenery is in the background, as if it were a photo studio, suspicions arose when considering that the singer could be preparing a new session with Kelvin. Klein.

However, since this girl is a brand ambassador, she often posts photos in branded outfits and marks the official account.

In other BLACKPINK news, we tell you that Jisu chose Jenny as the most forgetful of the group, why does she say that?